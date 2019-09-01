Reports: Paul Pogba has made decision on Manchester United future amid Real Madrid links

Paul Pogba has been linked with a move to Real Madrid in this summer transfer window, but the Manchester United midfielder has now made his final decision on his future plans.

The Mirror are reporting that Pogba has reconciled that he will be staying with United for this summer at least, but possibly has plans to run his contract down and get the desired move to Real Madrid.

It is no secret that Pogba has wanted to move to Real Madrid, but United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has remained defiant, and maintained that the Frenchman is integral to his plans moving forward.

“Pogba will be playing for us” – Solskjaer dampens Real Madrid rumours

But the interest in the World Cup winner has not dwindled, and Los Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane has made it clear to the higher ups at the club that he wishes to sign the midfielder and bolster the squad in that department.

However, United have reportedly demanded around 200 million euros for their man, which was deemed as too much by the Galacticos and understandably so.

This has led to Solskjaer claiming that he believes Paul will be a United player after the transfer window, which is what the former Juventus man has himself accepted as well, and wants to help the Red Devils to some glory this season.