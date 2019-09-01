Reports: Real Madrid star has told Florentino Perez to sign Neymar before Barcelona

Real Madrid may be losing their grip on the transfer window as time runs out, and the signing of Neymar looks further and further away.

However, they haven’t given up yet, and Don Balon is reporting that one Real Madrid star has been pushing for the signing of the Brazilian quite intently.

The report says that James Rodriguez has developed a good relationship with Real President Florentino Perez, and has him to thank for keeping his future at the Santiago Bernabeu secure for another season.

“Anything can happen” – Tuchel on Neymar

His friendship with Perez has enabled James to push the club to sign Neymar as he believes they would be able to strike a hammer blow to Barcelona, who were the frontrunners to bring him in.

The midfielder knows what Neymar is about, being a South American star himself, and believes the superstar forward could bring the much needed flair that would give Los Blancos a boost this season.

However, despite the best efforts of Madrid, it appears that no deal for Neymar can be sorted out before the end of the transfer window, and the former Barcelona star has himself accepted the fact that he is going nowhere this summer.

All this drama, but it seems like there will be no end result to the intriguing Neymar saga.