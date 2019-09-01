Reports: Real Madrid expecting Arsenal to break transfer record as they send scouts for on-loan star Dani Ceballos

Real Madrid have been wanting to add a world-class midfielder to their ranks for the whole of summer transfer window. However, they did let Dani Ceballos join Arsenal on loan who might have been a decent addition to their first-team squad for the season.

The Gunners signed Ceballos on a loan deal with no option to buy, therefore, Madrid are ready to monitor the progress of their player before deciding to bring him back to the club or sell him. As per reports from Defensa Central, Los Blancos are sending scouts for the North London derby to see how Ceballos is progressing with the Premier League giants.

Madrid were in the market for a midfielder with the likes of Manchester United’s Paul Pogba and Tottenham Hotspur’s Christian Eriksen on their agenda. However, both the PL clubs decided not to let go of their star players if Madrid don’t match their valuation, and the fact that the La Liga giants dished out a fortune in signing Eden Hazard meant they couldn’t break the bank to sign of the two aforementioned players.

However, Zinedine Zidane is not a big fan of Ceballos, therefore, Madrid are ready to sell him to bra for a big enough amount and if the report is anything to go by, the Gunners will have to break their transfer record, which they did this season to sign Nicolas Pepe for £72 million.