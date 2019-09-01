Reports: Manchester United could seal transfer of 15 Million star in January

Manchester United had a good transfer window, as they brought in some heavy defensive reinforcements. Both Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka joined on massive deals, with Daniel James also adding his attacking flair to the squad. However, the Red Devils could add one more player in January.

According to Gianluca di Marzio, Manchester United could still end up signing Mario Madzukic this season, albeit only in January. The Croatian striker was linked with a move to the Red Devils in the final days of the transfer window, and having said no to an offer from PSG, could decide to move to Old Trafford in the winter window.

The report states that Mandzukic is said to be considering a move in the January transfer window, having fallen down the pecking order at Juventus. The veteran striker is now behind Gonzalo Higuain in the line-up, whom new manager Maurizio Sarri prefers.

Meanwhile, Manchester United could return for the Croat in the winter window, having failed with a late move for him and his teammate, Paulo Dybala, in the summer. The Red Devils are currently thin in the attack, after selling Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez to Inter Milan. As a result, Anthony Martial has been deployed as the frontman by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season, with Marcus Rashford playing out wide, leaving 17-year-old Mason Greenwood as the only other recognized striker in the squad.