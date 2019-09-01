Reports: Real Madrid ‘have signed’ top Manchester United target ahead of Neymar, Paul Pogba

Real Madrid may have been in the news lately for their interest in both Neymar as well as Paul Pogba, but reports now suggest that they may have secretly sealed the signing of another top star.

And that happens to be Bruno Fernandes, whom Diario Gol are reporting has been signed by Los Blancos and should be announced soon.

The Portuguese has been a transfer target for several top clubs in Europe this summer, with Manchester United the favourites to sign him at one point.

Manchester United fans in Asia want Bruno Fernandes signing…

However, the Red Devils eventually backed off from signing the midfielder, and allowed clubs such as Tottenham Hotspur to take their shot at trying to bring him in.

Spurs may have failed too, but it appears that Madrid haven’t, and will reportedly pay a fee in the region of 70 million euros to Fernandes’ current employers Sporting CP.

Cristiano Ronaldo recently revealed in an interview that he did not understand how someone with the caliber of Fernandes had not been picked up by a big club yet, but it appears he has his own former team to thank for finally getting the job done.

Fiorentina were another club in the reckoning to sign Bruno Fernandes, but the report states that they have now conceded the race to Real Madrid.