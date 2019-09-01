Reports: Real Madrid defender to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo left Real Madrid to join Juventus last summer, thus bringing an end to one of the most successful spells in European football. The Portuguese will wish to replicate some of his achievements in Turin and may even receive help from one Real Madrid star.

According to a report by Spanish news publication, Don Balon, Juventus are eyeing a move for Real Madrid defender Alvaro Odriozola. The right-back joined Los Blancos before the 2018/19 season and has been in and out of the starting eleven since.

Juventus lost Joao Cancelo this summer to Manchester City, getting Danilo in return. However, the report states that they are still looking to bring in one more player to cover that particular area of the pitch, and Odriozola could be that player.

The Spaniard, still just 23 years of age, is not a part of Zinedine Zidane’s plans at Real Madrid, with both Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao ahead of him. As such, Juventus could take advantage of the situation by bringing in the player. The report states that the Bianconeri are eyeing a loan move for the Spaniard with an option to purchase set at €40 Million.

However, Juventus are running out of time, with the transfer window set to close for the next five months on September 2.