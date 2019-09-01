Reports: Neymar informs family of his decision as Barcelona links start to die down

With only a day left in the summer transfer window, the Neymar transfer saga is all set to come to an end.

Ever since Paris Saint-Germain owner Nasser Al-Khelaifi stated that he would not entertain any celebrity behaviour at the club, the Brazilian has been linked with a move back to Spain. Initially, Barcelona were the only side interested in his signature and were all set to re-sign their former star.

However, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez decided to make things interesting and jumped into the race for the 27-year-old. PSG kept rejecting bids after bids of player(s) plus cash from both the sides and eventually Los Blancos withdrew their interest. Barcelona, however, kept up the pressure.

Only four days ago, the Catalan giants sent a delegation to Paris to negotiate the deal and ensure that they re-sign their former winger. Multiple offers were made which could’ve seen the likes of Ivan Rakitic, Ousmane Dembele, Arthur Melo and Nelson Semedo move to Paris.

However, with only a day left in the transfer window, Marca reports that the deal is off and Neymar has accepted that he will have to stay put at PSG. The report goes on to add that he has informed his family of his decision and his entourage has informed both the clubs that he is ready to continue as a PSG player.