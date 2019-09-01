Reports: Former Manchester United & Real Madrid star set to sign three-year deal with La Liga side

Former Manchester United striker and currently with West Ham United, Javier Hernandez is set to join La Liga side Sevilla on a three-year deal.

Chicharito joined Manchester United in 2010 and went on to spend five years at the club, including a year-long loan at Real Madrid. He moved to Bayer Leverkusen in 2015 before returning to the Premier League with West Ham United two years later.

His time with the Hammers hasn’t been as fruitful as he would have wished for and as per reports from ESPN, he is now set for a La Liga return. Sevilla are reportedly Chicharito’s next destination, where he would sign a three-year deal and earn €8 million over the course of the deal.

The 31-year-old’s best time came with United, where in 157 appearances, he scored 59 goals and assisted another 20. However, he wasn’t in manager Louis van Gaal’s plans and was thus shipped to Madrid on a loan deal before moving to the Bundesliga on a permanent basis.

At West Ham, Chicharito has scored 17 goals in 63 appearances and was expected to play a crucial role in the 2019/20 season. However, he looks set for a move and with only a day left in the summer transfer window, the deal is expected to be made official sooner rather than later.