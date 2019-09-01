Falcao set for Galatasaray as Turkish giants reveal discussions

Radamel Falcao is poised to swap Monaco for Istanbul after Galatasaray announced they have started negotiations over a transfer.

Falcao, who is yet to feature for Monaco this season due to an ankle injury, has been linked to Galatasaray throughout the transfer window.

“Negotiations have started with the footballer and club AS Monaco on the transfer of Radamel Falcao to our club,” Galatasaray’s statement read on Saturday.

Profesyonel futbolcu Radamel Falcao García Zárate’nin Kulübümüze transferi konusunda futbolcu ve kulübü AS Monaco FC ile resmi görüşmelere başlanmıştır. pic.twitter.com/2ZNNASt60d — Galatasaray SK (@GalatasaraySK) August 31, 2019

Falcao – contracted until 2020 – has called Monaco home since arriving from LaLiga outfit Atletico Madrid in 2013.

The Colombia international helped Monaco to Ligue 1 glory in 2016-17, while he has scored more than 80 goals across all competitions for the French club.

Totally irrelevant information on a totally random night: We are called The Lions but hey, we also do love tigers! — Lions are friends with tigers (@Galatasaray) August 31, 2019

Falcao, who spent time away on loan at Manchester United and Chelsea in 2014-15 and 2015-16, scored 16 goals for Monaco last season.