Manchester United target reveals club blocked Premier League move

Sporting Lisbon star Bruno Fernandes has revealed that the Portuguese club blocked his move to Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur.

The midfielder had reportedly agreed on a move to Spurs after being linked with the London-side’s PL rivals Manchester United for the better part of English transfer window. Valued at €62 million, Fernandes was expected to make a move to England in the summer but a move didn’t materialise.

And as he has now revealed that the Mauricio Pochettino-managed side made multiple attempts to sign him but Sporting blocked the move, turning down all of Spurs’ bids. However, he was quick to add that he respects the club’s decision to not sell him as the PL side failed to match Sporting’s valuation of the player.

“As you all know, Tottenham made a lot of proposals for me,” he said while in conversation with GQ Portugal (via OneFootball).

“Everything was right with me. I never made any big demands, my manager always took care of the financial aspects.

“It was and is my goal to play in England. Sporting knows everyone knows that and there were indications for things to be done. But Sporting understood that the value was not enough and I have to respect the decision.”