OFFICIAL: Chelsea star completes loan move to former club ahead of transfer deadline day

Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko has completed a loan move back to his former club Monaco ahead of the transfer deadline day.

Bakayoko had joined Chelsea in 2017 but failed to impress and cement a spot in the starting XI. He was subsequently loaned out to AC Milan for the last season where he started well but faded off as the season progressed.

He returned to join the London-based side after a season-long loan in Italy. However, he couldn’t find a place in new manager Frank Lampard’s plans for the upcoming season and was thus loaned out again.

Monaco will have the option to buy the player for £38m (€42.5m) million once the loan deal expires after the current season.

“I am very happy to come back to AS Monaco, a club with which I keep fantastic memories,” he said while in conversation with Monaco’s website.

“Since 2017, I had the opportunity to have two very good experiences with Chelsea and [AC] Milan.

“I hope to be able to integrate as quickly as possible in this collective, in an environment that I already know, and especially with the desire to bring to the group what I know how to make a good season.”