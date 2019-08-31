Mauricio Pochettino reveals final verdict on Real Madrid target’s future

Ahead of Tottenham Hotspur’s must-win clash in the Premier League against Arsenal on Sunday, manager Mauricio Pochettino revealed that Christian Eriksen is likely to stay, despite interest from Real Madrid.

The Argentine revealed that the upcoming Arsenal clash is the factor that will decide Eriksen’s future in North London.

“The good thing is that if tomorrow nothing happens, it is not going to happen on Monday,” Pochettino said at the pre-match press conference.

He further added: “On Sunday, it is the game [against Arsenal], and after there is no time to do something. Tomorrow we are going to know if Christian Eriksen is going to be with us or not. That is the most important thing.”

Upon asked whether the Danish midfielder will be in the starting line-up against the Gooners, the Spurs boss said: “He is working hard and that is my judgement, with my staff. You need to be right and people need to trust us.”

“If we make the decision that he is going to play, it is because we believe he can perform in the way that we expect or we need him to perform. You cannot be 100 per cent right in your judgement. If some people have more information to make that decision, it is us.” Pochettino concluded.

The midfielder has been the subject of interest from Real Madrid throughout the summer, with manager Zinedine Zidane and club President Florentino Perez keen on a squad overhaul ahead of the new season.

Real Madrid have already splurged over €310million in the form of transfer fees this summer, and it is estimated that they will shell out another €70million to sign Eriksen before the summer transfer window shuts down next week.

