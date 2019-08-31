Reports: Real Madrid ready to launch one final offer for Paul Pogba

The latest word around the rumour mill is that La Liga giants Real Madrid are ready with a final offer for Manchester United’s Paul Pogba, in an attempt to sign him before the summer transfer window shuts down later next week.

Over the past couple of months, Real Madrid have remained in constant pursuit of a midfielder, as manager Zinedine Zidane wanted to execute an overhaul on his midfield. Players like Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Isco, who were once unbeatable, had started to lose their superiority and backup options like Dani Ceballos, Marcos Llorente and Federico Valverde were not ready enough to succeed them.

Eventually, Los Blancos offloaded Ceballos to Arsenal and Llorente to Atletico Madrid – however, the problem persisted as they could not find suitable replacements for the bigger names in the team.

Players like Christian Eriksen of Tottenham Hotspur, Donny Van de Beek of AFC Ajax, Bruno Fernandes of Sporting CP and so on were hence wishlisted by club President Florentino Perez and Zidane himself – but unfortunately, the Spanish club could not arrive at an agreement on deals for any of the above-mentioned players.

This is why Real Madrid are now back in the market to sign Pogba, according to Diario Gol.

The Spanish news agency further suggests that Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer values the 26-year-old Frenchman at close to €170million – but to lack of funds, Florentino Perez is likely to consider a loan offer for the midfielder, with a “buy” clause that will be triggered at the end of the season.