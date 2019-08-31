Reports: Real Madrid star against Neymar signing, wants teammates to be given opportunities

Real Madrid star Karim Benzema has apparently made it clear that he does not want Neymar in the club – furthermore, he has also asked Zinedine Zidane to give more first-team opportunities to his teammates Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez.

It is Diario Gol that reports that the Frenchman is not keen to have the former Barcelona star at Real Madrid. Neymar, on his part, is keen on a leaving Paris Saint Germain (PSG) this summer and has refused to pledge loyalty to either Barcelona or Los Blancos, as he is awaiting offers from both teams.

The Spanish news agency further reports that Zinedine Zidane, the manager of the Merengues and Florentino Perez, the club’s President are both keen on signing the 27-year-old Brazilian, but Benzema apparently met with Zidane and discussed in detail as to how Neymar’s arrival would mean a lack of opportunities in the starting eleven for both Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez.

Both players have helped the team win several trophies including the Champions League on more than one occasion.

Diario Gol also claims that Zidane have reportedly paid heed to the star striker’s advice, and that he is already considering to call off all offers for Neymar, in a bid to reinstate both Bale and Rodriguez into the first team at Real Madrid.