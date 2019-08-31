Reports: UEFA Champions League finalist to snub Real Madrid’s approach to replace Zidane

Mauricio Pochettino’s immense success with Tottenham Hotspur has not gone unnoticed, as evident from Real Madrid’s and Manchester United’s interest in him as Zinedine Zidane’s and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s replacement, respectively.

However, the Argentine is all set to snub both team’s approaches, having decided to pledge his future with Spurs themselves, in a bid to try and help them continue to do well in the Premier League and the Champions League.

The 2018-19 season was one that Spurs fans will not forget in a very long time, as their team reached their first-ever UEFA Champions League finals. Though the North Londoners went down against Liverpool in the all-important game, they had already scripted history.

Tottenham also finished fourth in the Premier League, behind champions Manchester City (who they knocked out in the UCL), Liverpool and Chelsea. Afterwards, it was expected that Pochettino – the man responsible for all the above-mentioned success – would finally leave the club, but he decided to stay on for another season as well.

And now, according to Don Balon, Pochettino will not leave the North London outfits anytime soon.

The Spanish news agency has also claimed that he has already turned down offers from both Real Madrid and Manchester United, after deciding to remain with his current employers.