Reports: DPR Korea international set to join Juventus for 5 Million

Juventus have been active in the summer transfer window, signing several key first-team players. However, their latest signing is the one no one expected, with the Bianconeri wrapping up a deal for one North Korea star.

According to Goal, DPR Korea forward, Han Kwong Song is expected to join Juventus. The Cagliari man will sign for the Bianconeri in a €5 Million deal having been linked with the move for almost two years.

Han was captured arriving at the Turin airport to complete his move. You can watch the video below.

#Juventus, l'attaccante nordcoreano #Han è arrivato all'aeroporto di Torino ⬇📹

È pronto a diventare un giocatore bianconero:

The youngster, meanwhile, could be sent out on loan once his signing is confirmed. Alternatively, Juventus could also allow him to train with the youth team, with a view towards integrating him into the first team.

The DPR Korea international has been in Italy since 2017, having been brought in by Serie A side Cagliari. He has made twelve appearances for them since and even scored once in the league. Meanwhile, Han was also sent to Perugia on loan for two seasons, where he made thirty-nine appearances and scored eleven times.

Han is expected to become the latest player to join Juventus in what has been an active summer. The Bianconeri signed Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot on free transfers, while also completing the signings of Luca Pellegrini and Danilo. Meanwhile, the biggest coup of all was the capture of Dutchman Matthijs de Ligt, who joined them after rejecting a horde of top European clubs such as Barcelona and Paris Saint Germain.