Reports: Juventus to sign Cristiano Ronaldo’s ex-teammate as Paulo Dybala replacement

The latest word around the rumour mill is that Serie A champions Juventus are ready to sign Real Madrid star and Cristiano Ronaldo’s former teammate, Gareth Bale as a replacement for Paulo Dybala who is expected to leave for Paris Saint Germain within a few days.

Reports in Don Balon say that the Bianconeri are ready to pay a transfer fee of around €70million for the Welsh superstar, and also make him Cristiano Ronaldo’s first-choice strike partner in the right flank. However, the deal will happen only if Paulo Dybala leaves for PSG – which in turn will happen only if Neymar’s signing is completed by either of Real Madrid or Barcelona.

As things stand, Barcelona are closer to signing Neymar than Los Blancos – however, neither PSG nor the Catalans have reached a mutual agreement for the player’s sale yet. Once the Neymar operation is complete, PSG will look to sign Dybala from Juventus and then, the Italian sign will approach Real Madrid for Bale – according to the Spanish news agency.

Bale had a very poor campaign in the 2018-19 season and was very close to joining Chinese Super League (CSL) club Jiangsu Suning in July. However, Jiangsu called off the deal after revealing that they are not ready to meet the star’s hefty wage demands.

The same situation is likely to happen in the case of Juventus as well, and Bale faces the threat of stagnating at the Santiago Bernabeu if he does not agree to cut down on his wage demands.