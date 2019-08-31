Reports: Barcelona have informed Lionel Messi about the future of Neymar

It appears that the future of Neymar Jr is becoming clearer day by day. Barcelona looked like the most likely destination for the Brazilian, and now even Lionel Messi has been informed about the club’s decision on him.

Mundo Deportivo are reporting that the decision makers have made the call on Neymar, and have informed Lionel Messi, Gerard Pique and Sergio Busquets, the three senior players in the team.

The club has reportedly taken the decision not to sign the forward in this transfer window, after deeming the demands of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) as too steep.

Valverde on Neymar & Messi injury

The report also states that Neymar himself has been informed by Barcelona that all the efforts were made by the club to bring him back to the Nou Camp, but they simply could not accept the demands put forth by PSG.

Ivan Rakitic is the Barcelona player expected to move to PSG instead, with the club reportedly close to releasing a video of his presentation as a player for the French Champions.

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde has also been told that signing Neymar is no more a possibility, and that he should focus on getting his squad prepared for the challenges that lie ahead in the season.