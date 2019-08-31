Reports: Real Madrid set to complete two first-team transfers within coming hours

La Liga giants Real Madrid are apparently close to two signings – Alphonse Areola from Paris Saint Germain (PSG) and Bruno Fernandes from Sporting CP. Reports suggest that both signings will be completed within a few hours.

In Areola’s case, Real Madrid have reportedly planned a swap deal with PSG – one which would see their star goalkeeper Keylor Navas leave for Paris, while the Frenchman would join Los Blancos. Don Balon reports that the deal is as good as done right now, with the final few details of the switch set to be completed before Sunday, 1st September.

Meanwhile, Bruno Fernandes is all set to arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu for a reported transfer fee of €70million. Real Madrid have already spent over €310million in transfer fees this summer – and the purchase of the Portuguese midfielder could bring Los Blancos‘ expenses up to nearly €400million!

Don Balon reports that the Sporting CP star was shortlisted by club President Florentino Perez and manager Zinedine Zidane, after they failed to reach any conclusion in deals for Manchester United’s Paul Pogba, AFC Ajax’s Donny Van de Beek and Tottenham Hotspur’s Christian Eriksen.

The Spanish news agency further reports that Jorge Mendes, Fernandes’ agent is the mediator who is currently working on a deal for the player with the La Liga club. If everything works out well, the 24-year-old will also wear the Real Madrid shirt officially for the firstb time, in a few hours.