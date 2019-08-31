BREAKING: Vietnam star Doan Van Hau to join Dutch first division club SC Heerenveen

Vietnam national football team has attracted several scouts over the past year, as per the reports. Stars such as Nguyen Quang Hai and Doan Van Hau have even been linked with moves to Europe, and the latter is now expected to complete said move to one Dutch top division club!

Hanoi FC and Vietnam National Team star, Doan Van Hau is set to join Dutch top division club SC Heerenveen. The fullback, who plays as the right-wing-back for his national team is expected to sign on loan for the Eredivisie club, with the team retaining a buy-out clause.

Hanoi FC confirmed that a deal had been agreed for Doan Van Hau to join SC Heerenveen on loan. The defender is expected to fly to the Netherlands on August 31, before clearing a medical examination and eventually signing a contract before the September 2 deadline.

The Vietnamese club even released a statement attached with the confirmations, which stated:

“It is known that the representatives of SC Heerenveen and Hanoi club have been working on talks over the past 2 months. The key is that the Dutch club will be committed to creating the maximum conditions for [Doan] Van Hau to go to the football field because SC Heerenveen has watched very closely the defender of Hanoi FC for a long period of time. SC Heerenveen is confident that this left defender is qualified to meet the requirements of playing football in the Netherlands League.”

20-year-old Van Hau has made eighteen appearances for Vietnam National Team so far and played a key part in their 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup winning campaign.

(Image Credits: Hanoi FC)