Reports: PSG set to unveil video presentation for Barcelona star deemed Neymar replacement

It appears that steps are being taken in the right direction as far as the Neymar Jr move to Barcelona is concerned. One Barcelona star is already making the move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

AS is reporting that all is set in place at PSG to welcome their new signing Ivan Rakitic, who is set to leave Barcelona before the end of the summer transfer window.

Rakitic was an active part of the discussions this week between PSG and Barca, that revolved around how best to deal with the Neymar issue.

Valverde on Neymar & Messi injury

It appears that the Croatian has welcomed a move, and reports now say that a video presentation package has also been prepared to greet the World Cup finalist when he does officially sign with the Parisians.

However, another major story developing from this angle yesterday said that Neymar’s move would be delayed because the Blaugrana refused to accept steep demands set by their Parisian counterparts.

As a result, it came as a surprise that Ivan Rakitic’s name was included in the squad list for Barca for their weekend’s La Liga game against Osasuna.

This might have been because of PSG themselves, but expect the midfielder to join the French giants before the end of the window in any case.