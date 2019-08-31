Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo promises return to former club to help win UCL

The latest word around the rumour mill is that Cristiano Ronaldo has expressed his interest not to end his career at Juventus – he has promised his former club Manchester United that he will return to join them soon, and also help them win the Champions League once again.

It is Don Balon that reports that Ronaldo has no intention of hanging up his boots anytime soon, despite being 34 years of age at the moment. According to the Spanish news agency, Ronaldo feels that he still has years of football left in him and that he will continue to work hard, before rejoining Manchester United for one last shot at Europe’s biggest footballing trophy.

Don Balon also claims that Juventus and United have almost reached an agreement on a deal for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner, and the Bianconeri are likely to receive around €80million for him from the Red Devils.

The report also says that the Portuguese legend will, however, not return to his former club unless his objectives with Juventus are completed. As it stands, Ronaldo aims to win another Serie A title as well as a Champions League trophy with the Italian giants, before he prepares himself to bid adieu to Turin.

The star forward already has five UCL trophies to his name – one with Manchester United (2008) and four with Real Madrid (2014, 2016, 2017, 2018).