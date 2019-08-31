Reports: Lionel Messi angry with Barcelona star for not joining PSG as Neymar replacement

It appears that the Neymar Jr to Barcelona saga still has a few twists and turns left in it as time in the summer transfer window runs out. Rest assured, Lionel Messi is a part of the drama too.

Diario Gol is reporting that Messi is somewhat fuming with a fellow teammate who reportedly decided not to join Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in a deal that could have seen Neymar come to Barcelona.

That teammate is none other than Ousmane Dembele, who promised so much when he joined the Catalans from Borussia Dortmund, but has been held back by injuries and certain off-field misdemeanours.

Valverde on Neymar & Messi injury

As a result, it was widely reported that the French forward would be used as a makeweight along with possibly Ivan Rakitic, so that Barca could get their hands on Neymar, who made it clear that he wished to play at the Nou Camp once again.

However, the report states that Dembele is happy at Barcelona, and has dreams of making it big at the Blaugrana, and was willing to turn down an offer to play with fellow Frenchman and World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe at PSG.

Messi may not like it much, but the fact is that Neymar to Barcelona might be an operation that could take longer than this transfer window to sort out.