Reports: Inter Milan to sign Barcelona star as alternative to Manchester United target

Reports suggest that Inter Milan are not yet done with their business in the ongoing summer transfer window – after signing Cristiano Biraghi and Alexis Sanchez on loan in the past couple of days, they are now ready to pursue the signature of Barcelona star Arturo Vidal.

It is Don Balon that reports that the Nerazzurri are interested in the Chilean midfielder, after Barcelona revealed plans to offload him after a mediocre 2018-19 campaign. Earlier, Inter Milan had plans to sign Sergej Milinkovic-Savic from their Serie A rivals Lazio, but Le Aquile named an asking price of €70million for the Serbian and that forced Antonio Conte and co. to drop their interest in the player.

And now, Inter Milan considers Arturo Vidal as a cheaper alternative to Milinkovic-Savic, according to the Spanish news agency.

Don Balon further reports that the Nerazzurri are ready to pay Barcelona a transfer fee of about €30million for the 32-year-old. Meanwhile, the former Bayern Munich star himself has expressed interest to return to the Serie A, having previously played in Italy with Juventus.

At the same time, Barcelona are trying their very best to secure funds for the Neymar operation which is fairly expensive, and it remains to be seen whether they will accept Inter Milan’s €30million offer for their midfielder.