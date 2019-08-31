Reports: Former Chelsea star spotted at Inter Milan headquarters ahead of transfer deadline day

Former Chelsea star and current Shanghai SIPG star Oscar has been reportedly spotted at Inter Milan’s headquarters ahead of a possible move to Serie A.

Antonio Conte is currently leading a resurgence at Inter with the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez already on board. The Serie A giants are trying to push for the league this season and have thus made some high profile signings.

Now the Brazilian has been spotted at the club’s headquarters, according to reports in PassioneInter.com. Moreover, Calciomercato claim that the former Chelsea playmaker wants to join Inter before the transfer window slams shut on 2nd September.

Oscar moved to China after spending five years at Chelsea from 2012 to 2017, where he won two Premier League titles and a Europa Cup as well. However, with time his form deteriorated and he was ultimately shipped off to Shanghai for €60 million in January 2017.

Whether the reports hold any truth in them remains to be seen and with only two days left in the transfer window, an update on the same can be expected sooner rather than later. If the 27-year-old does end up moving to Inter, he will join the likes of Lukaku and Sanchez and will have to lead Inter’s charge for the league title with them.