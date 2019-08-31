Reports: Thomas Tuchel calling Barcelona star every day to convince him to join PSG

Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona are currently involved in negotiations for the transfer of Brazilian superstar Neymar back to Spain. However, there is one more player who could switch sides before the transfer window slams shut.

Initially, Barcelona were believed to be the only one in the race to sign Neymar but Real Madrid president Florentino Perez decided to join the race to make things interesting. Both the clubs lodged multiple player-plus-cash deals which were all rejected by PSG.

There was a point when Barcelona youngster Ousmane Dembele was rumoured to be on his way to Paris with Neymar moving the other way. However, a move hasn’t materialised yet and the rumours have died down too. And now fresh reports have emerged that PSG boss Thomas Tuchel is keen on getting the French winger on board.

According to reports by journalist Gerard Romero, Tuchel has been calling Dembele every day to convince him to join PSG but the 22-year-old is yet to make a decision. With only two days left in the window, both the parties need to act quickly if they want a deal to materialise.