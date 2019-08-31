Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirms Manchester United midfielder will stay at the club ahead of transfer deadline day

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that midfielder Fred will stay at the club and quashed all reports claiming the Brazilian is looking for a way out.

United haven’t had the best of starts to the English Premier League season but the manager is confident that his players will turn things around. While talking to the media ahead of their PL clash against Southampton, Solskjaer was quizzed about Fred and whether he would leave the club or stay and fight for his place.

The Norwegian replied by claiming that he is working hard and is behind Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay in the pecking order. He added that it’s difficult to give everyone chances at the start of the season as everyone is fit and there are not enough matches being played.

Solskjaer stated that Fred will play plenty of football in the season and it’s just a matter of time before he breaks into the first team.

“He [Fred] is working hard and at the moment he’s just behind Paul [Pogba] and Scott [McTominay] – who has done really well – and Nemanja [Matic], who hasn’t been involved,” he said during the pre-match press conference.

“August is the most difficult period to manage a big squad because there’s only one game a week and everybody’s fit because we’ve had pre-season, and everyone’s ready to play.

“In September, October, November – when injuries come – that’s when you have most of the games. So, he [Fred] will play plenty of football.”