PSG sporting director reveals no deal in place for Neymar’s transfer to Barcelona

Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo has revealed that the Neymar deal now completely depends on Barcelona with only two days left in the summer transfer window.

The Brazilian superstar has been linked with a move back to Spain all through the summer transfer window with both Barcelona and Real Madrid fighting for his signature. However, as it turns out, Los Blancos withdrew their interest and it’s all upon Neymar’s former club to bring him back to Spain.

While talking to the media after PSG’s 2-0 Ligue 1 win over Metz, the French club’s sporting director revealed that no agreement has been reached in the Neymar deal as their requests haven’t been accepted. He went on to add that the club are ready to negotiate further but it’s all upon Barcelona to make the final move.

“The negotiations aren’t dead but there is no agreement because our requests haven’t been accepted,” he told reporters.

“We are open to talking about players, but there is no agreement. The position of PSG and Neymar has always been clear, if a satisfactory offer arrived then he could leave, but that is not the case.”

He further stated that Barcelona made their first official approach only on 27th August and is not sure if the deal will be completed by the transfer deadline on 2nd September.

“The first written proposal of Barca was on August 27. I don’t know (if deal will be completed by Monday). It depends on Barcelona,” he added.