Reports: Former Real Madrid manager set to raid club for €30m-rated star

With only two days left in the summer transfer window, clubs around Europe have fast-tracked move for their targets. And La Liga side Sevilla are planning to raid Real Madrid for €30m-rated star.

Former Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui, who is now managing Sevilla, has turned his attention towards Los Blancos’ out of favour star Mariano Diaz. The 26-year-old does not feature in Zinedine Zidane’s plans for the upcoming season and the club are looking to offload him before transfer deadline day.

According to reports by COPE, Madrid are asking €30 million for the former Lyon forward which Sevilla are reluctant to pay. However, as the report adds, that the Lopetegui-managed sides are trying to breakdown the payment in parts.

Moreover, they will have to convince the player to join them as well and with only two days left in the transfer window, they need to act fast if they wish to complete the signing.