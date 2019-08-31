Reports: Real Madrid set to sign €70m-rated Manchester United target before transfer deadline day

Real Madrid have been in the market for a midfielder ever since the summer transfer window opened. However, with only two days left in the transfer window, they still haven’t completed a midfield signing.

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba was on the top of their wish-list but the Premier League giants’ reluctance to sell their star player couple with their asking price of €200 million set Madrid off. They then turned their attention towards Tottenham Hotspur’s Christian Eriksen but a deal for him wasn’t completed as well.

Reports emerged the Ajax’s Donny Van de Beek is next on their agenda, however, gradually the rumours died off. However, not it seems they are set to complete a deal for Sporting Lisbon’s Bruno Fernandes.

According to reports in OJogo, Madrid are all set to sign the Portuguese international before the transfer deadline day. Apparently Daniele Pradè, Fiorentina’s sporting director has revealed that the 24-year-old will move to Madrid.

“Sporting could be finished in the market because Bruno Fernandes will go to Real Madrid €70 million,” he said.

With only two days left in the transfer window, an announcement on the same can be expected sooner rather than later.