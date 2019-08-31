Celtic sign Mohamed Elyounoussi on loan from Southampton

Mohamed Elyounoussi will spend the rest of the season on loan at Celtic, a club he considers “iconic, historic”.

Celtic have signed Mohamed Elyounoussi on loan from Southampton for the rest of the season.

The 25-year-old forward joined Saints from Basel last year for a reported £16million fee, but he failed to score in 16 Premier League appearances.

The Norway international is now looking forward to the prospect of more regular football with the Scottish champions.

“I can’t wait to get started and pull on the jersey for the first time,” he told Celtic’s website. “It’s an iconic, historic club so it’s a great move for me.

““I’m very happy, very proud and can’t wait to get started. I came here to win games and win titles.” Mohamed Elyounoussi speaks exclusively after signing for #CelticFC. #WelcomeElyounoussi pic.twitter.com/STUdsQRCJz — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) August 30, 2019

“I remember that it was a great atmosphere at Celtic Park when I played here [for Molde in 2015]. So I’m really happy to come here.

“Celtic has a great history of winning titles with a lot of fans behind them, so I’m proud to be a part of the club.”

Elyounoussi joins Fraser Forster in moving to Celtic from St Mary’s Stadium for the remainder of 2019-20.

“Everyone at Saints would like to wish Moi well for the rest of the season,” Southampton said.

Celtic visit Rangers in the Old Firm Derby on Sunday.