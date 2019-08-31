Inter still hopeful of selling Icardi, CEO Marotta suggests

Inter chief Giuseppe Marotta is confident of resolving Mauro Icardi’s transfer saga before the window closes on Monday.

Mauro Icardi is not part of the first-team plans at Inter and the Serie A club remain hopeful of selling their former captain before Monday’s transfer deadline, according to CEO Giuseppe Marotta.

Icardi has been linked with a move away from San Siro all through the window, with rivals Napoli and Juventus reportedly leading the chase for the 26-year-old.

The Argentina striker missed a large chunk of last season due to a contract dispute, with his current deal having two seasons left to run.

Inter brought in Romelu Lukaku from Manchester United to lead their line, handing the Belgian Icardi’s No.9 shirt, with the latter switching to No.7.

Although Icardi’s wife and agent Wanda Nara had suggested the forward could be staying, it appears there is no way back for him at the club following Alexis Sanchez’s arrival, with Marotta confident a deal will be found by the transfer deadline.

“When we acted, we did so with a conscience and a sense of responsibility,” Marotta told Tuttomercatoweb.

“The club have the duty and right to choose their stance. They have to make decisions. We’re certainly not self-harming. We always act with respect for our players. After that, great difficulties arose.

“There are only three days left, but I still hope that it can be resolved in a positive way. We can’t say everything publicly, but we always do things responsibly.”

Icardi scored 11 goals from 29 Serie A appearances last term, but managed impressive hauls of 29 and 24 in 2017-18 and 2016-17, respectively.

Regardless of Icardi’s future, Marotta stated the Nerazzurri are unlikely to bring in any new faces before the window closes.

“We’re satisfied with the work we’ve done,” he said.

“We’re happy and satisfied with the investments the club have made. We’re happy to have given Conte a great team, so I don’t think we’ll bring anyone else in.”