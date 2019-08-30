Reports: Neymar’s picture in Barcelona kit accidentally leaked by sponsor

The latest update to Neymar’s transfer saga is finally here – as the Brazilian star’s sponsors accidentally leak his picture in a Barcelona shirt.

According to Mundo Deportivo, it is Neymar’s watch sponsors Gaga Milano who accidentally leaked the photo on their Instagram account before deleting it a few minutes later. Check out the leaked image right here:

Gaga Milano had been Neymar’s watch sponsors since 2018, as evident from a previous Instagram post as shown right below:

Needless to say, fans have also started to recognize the gaffe, and here are some of the best reactions from Twitter:

Neymar probably told them to, to keep the saga alive — Magical Messi 🔮 (@s0cc3ry) August 30, 2019

Despite the rumours, reports today stated that Barcelona had not come to an agreement regarding the transfer of the Brazilian from PSG to Barcelona, with the steep demands from the Parisians deemed to have been a barrier.

Real Madrid would hence still be considered a part of the drama as it unfolds, with President Florentino Perez unwilling to give up the chase to bring the forward over to the Santiago Bernabeu.

While the leaked photoshoot may be reason enough to believe that Neymar is set for a sensational return to the Nou Camp, it is clear that this ongoing saga still has a few chapters to be written in it.