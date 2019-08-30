Reports: Real Madrid to sign France international on one-year loan deal

Real Madrid are said to be working hard to wrap up a few deals before the transfer deadline day comes around. Los Blancos have already signed five new stars, with Eden Hazard headlining the quintet. However, reports claim that they are close to finalizing one final deal.

According to a report by RMC Sport, Real Madrid are close to bringing in France international goalkeeper Alphonse Areola on loan from Paris Saint Germain. In return, Keylor Navas is expected to sign for the Parisians on a similar deal.

The report further states that financial terms have been agreed between the Frenchman and Real Madrid. However, a total agreement between the two clubs is yet to be reached, although that may be resolved soon.

Keylor Navas has dropped down to the number two at Real Madrid after Zinedine Zidane decided to put his full faith in Thibaut Courtois. As a result, the Costa Rican goalkeeper is unwilling to stay at the club any longer and a move to PSG seems on the cards. Meanwhile, Navas is expected to become the starting goalkeeper in Paris, with former Chelsea starlet Marcin Bulka playing his deputy.

In return, Areola will move to Santiago Bernabeu to deputize for Courtois and is soon expected to be announced as Real Madrid’s sixth major signing of the summer.