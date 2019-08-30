Reports: La Liga giants refuse to sign Neymar after failing to accept PSG’s demands

La Liga giants Barcelona have reportedly pulled the plug on their deal to re-sign Neymar from Paris Saint Germain (PSG). It has also been understood that the decision was made after Barcelona failed to accept the Parisians‘ demands.

Earlier this week, Lionel Messi and co. were tipped to re-sign the 27-year-old before the ongoing summer transfer window shuts down next week. It was also claimed that both teams have reached a mutual agreement with each other for the player’s sale – Barcelona were to pay €100million as transfer fees and also exchange Ousmane Dembele and Nelson Semedo in exchange for the Brazil international.

However, according to Mundo Deportivo, the deal “is off” as the Blaugrana will not accept any of PSG’s demands.

Barça now briefing that the Neymar deal is off as they won't accept PSG's demands https://t.co/PBRxTHogzq — The Spanish Football Podcast (@tsf_podcast) August 30, 2019

The Spanish news agency claims that the Catalans have rejected PSG’s counteroffer, adding that a deal is “practically ruled out”.

The Parisians are known to have demanded £195million (€215million) as transfer fees, along with three players in exchange for the pacy winger – Ousmane Dembele, Ivan Rakitic and Jean-Clair Todibo.

However, Barcelona studied PSG’s proposal and refused to accept their demands.

This further means that Neymar’s return to Catalonia is very unlikely now, with the summer transfer window set to shut down in four days’ time.