Reports: Real Madrid ready to sacrifice new signing to sign Kylian Mbappe instead

Real Madrid are known to be ruthless when they want to, and reports suggest that they could be ready to sell one of their new signings merely months after confirming him.

Diario Gol is reporting that Real Madrid aren’t impressed with what Luka Jovic has brought to the table so far, and manager Zinedine Zidane would have no problem in axing him already.

They report that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have shown interest in the Serbian, and he could possibly be used as a makeweight in a deal involving Kylian Mbappe.

‘We should have booted the ball away’ – Upset Zidane on draw against Valladolid

It is no secret that Mbappe is linked with Los Blancos, who nearly managed to sign him while he was still at AS Monaco, before PSG were able to convince him that staying in France was a better idea.

The report also mentions Mariano Diaz and Rodrygo Goes as potential departures from the club. Karim Benzema is currently the lead striker at Madrid, and has the full backing of Zidane, so one of these three names could well be sacrificed very soon.

Fellow new signing Eden Hazard hasn’t had it too easy either yet, and frustrations are growing about his displays, though the feeling is that given time, he will end up showing the form he displayed for Chelsea.