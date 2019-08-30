Reports: Manchester United star agrees terms with Serie A club

Manchester United star Matteo Darmian has reportedly agreed on terms to join Serie A club Parma, with the complete details of the deal to be revealed before the ongoing summer transfer window shuts down next week.

It is Gianluca Di Marzio, a reporter for Sky Sports Italy who reported the initial details of the transfer, as you can understand from his tweet as displayed below:

According to Di Marzio, Darmian will join Parma from Manchester United on a permanent deal, with the player set to arrive in Italy ahead of his medical tests at his new club – scheduled for 31 August, Saturday.

Earlier on Friday, Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had confirmed that the defender was the subject of interest from the Serie A.

While he guaranteed that Marcos Rojo was staying at Old Trafford, he admitted that he could not say the same about Darmian.

“I can see maybe Matteo [Darmian] leaving, there’s been some interest in Italy. But Marcos [Rojo] is staying, definitely,” he said, before concluding:

“We’re a squad now that is less in numbers but still big enough and strong enough to have coverage in all positions.”

The 46-year-old Norwegian had also confirmed that Darmian’s United teammate Chris Smalling would join another Serie A club – AS Roma – on a season-long loan deal.