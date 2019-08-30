Reports: Serie A giants to beat Ligue 1 club for Lionel Messi’s national teammate

The latest word around the rumour mill is that Serie A giants Napoli are in the running for Inter Milan star Mauro Icardi, and various sources suggest that they are also close to beating AS Monaco in the transfer race for the striker.

It is Don Balon that reports that Inter Milan have considered offers from both Napoli and Monaco as they are very keen on offloading the Argentine. According to the Spanish news agency, the Nerazzurri has tabled an asking price of €65million for him and both teams are willing to agree to their demands.

Earlier, it was reported that Inter Milan’s arch-rivals and Serie A champions Juventus were also considering a bid for the 26-year-old, but Antonio Conte refused to accept an offer from Cristiano Ronaldo and co.

The Nerazzurri‘s ongoing conflict with the Argentine began in February 2019, when Wanda Nara, his wife and agent, criticised the amount of service the player was getting, the club for not protecting him and also the coach at the time, Luciano Spalletti.

The club, in turn, stripped Icardi off his captaincy and did not involve him in the squad for nearly two months. His return in April was underwhelming, and he eventually ended his 2018-19 Serie A campaign by scoring just two goals in his last nine games.