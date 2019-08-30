Reports: Manchester United deadline day target joins Napoli on free transfer

Manchester United failed to sign him on deadline day, but Napoli appear to have got the striker they were looking for in this summer transfer window.

Reports suggest that Fernando Llorente will join Napoli on a free transfer from Tottenham Hotspur, and has agreed a deal till 2021.

Fernando Llorente to Napoli, here we go! He’ll arrive as a free agent and will sign until June 2021. Done deal. 🔵 @SkySport @DiMarzio #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 30, 2019

Llorente had emerged as a target for several clubs after his contract at Spurs ran out, and it became clear that he was not going to be offered a new deal by the North London side.

There were clubs reportedly scampering to sign him on deadline day, with Manchester United being one of those clubs, but his free agent status would have anyway meant he could have signed even after the transfer window was shut.

As it is, Napoli have succeeded in bringing over the Spaniard, despite reports saying that their priority forward signing was actually Mauro Icardi, who looked set to leave Inter Milan.

The arrivals of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez at the Nerazzurri made Icardi’s exit imminent, but it now appears that he probably won’t be joining Napoli.