Reports: Manchester United star to copy Eden Hazard to secure dream Real Madrid move

Eden Hazard got his transfer of choice in the summer transfer window, sealing a move from Chelsea to Real Madrid, and it appears a Manchester United star could be next.

Reports have suggested that the firm favourite to sign for Real Madrid from the Red Devils is none other than Paul Pogba.

The Frenchman has been pencilled in as a future Galactico by manager Zinedine Zidane, and he remains the priority signing to bulk up an ageing midfield.

However, Manchester United are playing hard ball, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer categorically stating that he does not believe Pogba is going anywhere in this window.

‘I give Pogba a lot of advice, but nothing I would share with you!’ – Zlatan

He might not leave yet, but Marca are reporting that Pogba is keen to follow in the footsteps of Eden Hazard and finally get his preferred move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Hazard decided to run his contract down at Chelsea, informing the Blues 12 months in advance that he wanted to leave, forcing the club to accept his proposal to join Real Madrid, and it appears Pogba could do the same.

The midfielder’s current contract at United runs till 2021, which means he will be in a similar position to the Belgian next year, and he could end up doing the very same thing.

The €200m demanded by United for the World Cup winner was deemed way too much by Los Blancos, but if they are willing to wait, they might have their man for much cheaper.