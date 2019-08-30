Reports: Barcelona superstar does not want club to sign Neymar

In a surprising bit of news, it has been revealed that Barcelona’s new signing and FIFA World Cup winner Antoine Griezmann does not want the La Liga giants to sign Neymar this summer.

According to Diario Gol, if Barcelona ends up signing Neymar, manager Ernesto Valverde will be inclined to try out the attacking front-three of Lionel Messi and Luiz Suarez along with the Brazilian, and that will leave him with no option but to bench Griezmann.

Earlier last week, Griezmann impressed fans with his attacking prowess, as he struck twice in Barcelona’s 5-2 rout of Real Betis. He may also have proved that he is well-qualified to lead the Blaugrana attack this season, but according to the Spanish news agency, he will be prevented from doing so if Neymar joins the squad.

Meanwhile, it is also well-known that Barcelona’s captain Lionel Messi wants the “MSN” – Messi, Suarez and Neymar – attacking trio to reunite, and it appears that Greizmann does not have much support from the five-time Ballon d’Or winner either.

At the same time, the Catalans are apparently closing in on the re-signing of their former star, despite PSG having rejected three of most recent bids, according to information from various sources.

It has also been understood that Neymar’s choice is Barcelona and not Real Madrid, although he had previously admitted interest to join Zinedine Zidane and co. at the Santiago Bernabeu.