Reports: Neymar’s father demands Real Madrid to sell star attacker before signing him

The latest word around the rumour mill is that Neymar is back on Real Madrid’s radar, although his father has made it clear that he will sign for them only on one condition – they will have to let go of Vinicius Jr.

It is Don Balon that reports that Neymar’ s father has been in touch with Real Madrid’s representatives, so as to demand them to sell the Brazilian youngster before signing the 27-year-old from Paris Saint Germain (PSG).

According to the Spanish news agency, the following are Neymar Sr.’s reasons why Los Blancos should sign his son and sell Vinicius:

“Neymar is better than Vinicius.” “Vinicius is not available for the first team at the moment – he currently plies his trade with Real Madrid Castilla and is hence not available for Zinedine Zidane.” “Neymar’s level is indisputably greater than that of Vinicius.” “Signing Neymar will definitely cause arch-rivals Barcelona to panic, as he is on their summer transfer wishlist as well.”

However, Real Madrid are yet to make a final decision regarding the above-mentioned proposal, as reported by Don Balon.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are apparently closing in on the re-signing of their former star, despite PSG having rejected three of most recent bids, according to information from various sources.

It has also been understood that Neymar’s choice is Barcelona and not Real Madrid, although he had previously admitted interest to join Zinedine Zidane and co. at the Santiago Bernabeu.