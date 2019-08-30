Reports: Real Madrid star training alone amid rumours of impending exit

Reports suggest that Real Madrid star Lucas Silva no longer has a place in the team, and amid rumours of an impending exit, the player is apparently training alone, away from his teammates at the club.

It is Diario Gol that reports that Silva is not even on talking terms with most of his Real Madrid teammates, and that Vinicius Jr. is the only player who keeps in touch with his co-Brazilian in the squad.

The Spanish news agency further reports that Silva is currently away from Real Madrid until a new team comes for him this summer or in the next transfer window which is scheduled to happen next January. He is living in Madrid and has vowed to remain in Europe, provided any club expresses interest in him this season.

Diario Gol also claims that Real Madrid President Florentino Perez does not want any of the team members to interact with the 26-year-old, although the exact reason for this remains unknown.

In 2015, Los Blancos paid €14million for the former Cruzeiro star – however, four years later, his valuation is estimated to be less than €5million.

Previously, it was also reported that La Liga clubs SD Eibar and CD Leganes were in the running for the Brazilian midfielder, but the deals were cancelled after both teams refused to pay more than €3million for him.