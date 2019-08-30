Reports: Florentino Perez reveals how he will convince PSG star to join Real Madrid

It is no big secret that there are very few people in football who are more ambitious that Real Madrid President Florentino Perez. It is also very well-known that he has always been a fan of Paris Saint Germain (PSG) star Kylian Mbappe.

And now, according to Don Balon, the Real Madrid President may just have figured out a way to lure the young Frenchman to the Santiago Bernabeu, after Los Blancos and PSG drew each other in the same group for the upcoming UEFA Champions League 2019-20 tournament.

The Spanish news agency reports that Perez was thrilled to have PSG and Real Madrid play each other in Group A of the Champions League. In case you did not know, both teams will now have to play two group stage matches against each other – one at PSG’s home the Parc des Princes in Paris, and the other at the Spanish giants’ home the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.

Don Balon reports that Perez will now try to meet with Mbappe during both the above Champions League group stage games, and if possible, talk to him and request him to consider a move to Spain.

He also apparently believes that meeting the 20-year-old will be easier once PSG is at the Bernabeu for their Madrid leg of the matches, and further hopes to secure a deal with 2018 FIFA World Cup winner by December.