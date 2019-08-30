Reports: Real Madrid want Serie A star to replace Karim Benzema

According to reports, La Liga giants Real Madrid are currently in the hunt for finding a successor to star striker Karim Benzema, and it seems that they have zeroed in on Inter Milan’s Mauro Icardi as their final choice for the role.

It is Don Balon that reports that Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is unhappy with his attacking options at the moment, as both Benzema and Luka Jovic are yet to find their form in the ongoing season. Though Real Madrid began their La Liga 2019-20 campaign in style by beating Celta Vigo 3-1, they could not do the same versus Real Valladolid the following gameweek.

Though Los Blancos produced as many as 22 shots in the game, only four of them were on target and the match eventually ended a 1-1 draw.

Don Balon reports that Zidane is keen on finding a successor for the ageing Benzema, despite the latter trying hard to prove that he still has it in him to win matches for the team. Meanwhile, it has also been revealed that Icardi is unsettled at Inter Milan, especially due to the arrival of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez which have caused him to lose his place in the squad.

According to the Spanish news agency, the Argentine himself is aware of the opportunity available to him at Real Madrid, though it remains to be seen whether the former Barcelona youth player will go on and join his former club’s arch-rivals anytime soon.