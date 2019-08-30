Reports: Lionel Messi wants Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus teammate to replace Barcelona star involved in Neymar transfer

The Neymar transfer saga seems to be finally coming to an end with Barcelona all set to secure their former star’s signature from Paris Saint-Germain.

The Brazilian has been linked with a move away from Paris ever since owner Nasser Al-Khelaifi stated that he wouldn’t entertain any celebrity behaviour at the club. Initially, Barcelona were the only team interested in getting him on board, however, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez decided to jump into the race as well to make things interesting.

After weeks of speculation and negotiations, Barcelona are close to getting Neymar back on board to push for the UEFA Champions League title. While PSG are holding out for at least €200 million for their star winger, multiple offers of player(s) plus cash have been made by Barcelona.

According to widespread reports, Nelson Semedo has now been involved in the deal to sign Neymar as PSG want the fullback to join their team. And if reports from Don Balon are to be believed, Leo Messi wants Cristiano Ronaldo’s teammate Juan Cuadrado to replace Semedo, if he leaves for PSG.

The report adds that Barcelona will offer €15 million-plus young left-back Juan Miranda to Juventus in order to convince them into selling the Colombian international. With only three days left in the summer transfer window, an announcement on the deal can be expected soon.