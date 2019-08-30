Reports: Barcelona ready to include another star to convince PSG into selling Neymar

The Neymar transfer saga has been full of twists and turns. While one day it seems that Barcelona have closed the deal and the Brazilian is set for a Camp Nou return, the next day PSG come up with another set of demands.

The 27-year-old has been linked with a move back to Spain ever since PSG owner stated that he won’t entertain celebrity owner at the club. Initially, Barcelona were the only club interested in signing him up, however, Real Madrid president decided to enter the race as well to make things interesting.

There were reports that Ivan Rakitic and Ousmane Dembele are being pushed for a move to PSG in a deal which would see Neymar move the other way. However, according to reports in Calciomercato, it seems that the Rakitic-Dembele-Neymar swap deal is off and the Catalan giants are set to include another star in the mix.

Brazilian midfielder Arthur Melo is being included in a player plus cash deal now, as the Calciomercato report states. Whether PSG choose to accept the offer or not remains to be seen.