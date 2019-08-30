Reports: Real Madrid and PSG agree on player plus cash deal for UCL winner

With only two days left in the summer transfer window, clubs all around Europe have fast-tracked moves for their respective targets. Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are going for it as well.

Reports had emerged earlier that Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas was all set for a move to Paris with PSG’s Alphonse Areola moving in the other direction. While there were no clarifications on how the deal would pan out, it has now been revealed that it will be a player plus cash deal and not just a direct swap.

According to reports in COPE, the French giants will pay €15 million along with sending Areola to Madrid to sign the Costa Rican goalkeeper. Navas had joined Madrid back in 2014 after aa stellar World Cup, however, he couldn’t cement a spot as the first-choice goalkeeper for a prolonged period and was linked with a move away from the club in almost every transfer window.

Finally, it seems that he is on his way to PSG and Madrid re receiving a more than capable goalkeeper to play second fiddle to Thibaut Courtois as well.