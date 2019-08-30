Reports: Another Manchester United star set to depart after Alexis Sanchez and Chris Smalling

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is going about his job of clearing deadwood from the club at an alarming pace and after the departures of Alexis Sanchez and Chris Smalling, another star is set to leave the club before European transfer deadline day.

Italian full-back Matteo Darmian is next on the list of exports from United after Sanchez’s move to Inter and Smalling’s possible transfer to Roma. Darmian has failed to find a permanent spot in the first team after having arrived from Torino in 2015 for a sum of £12.7 million.

According to reports in BBC, an unnamed club has registered its interest in the player and United are trying their best to offload him before the transfer window slams shut on 2nd September. Darmian has entered the last year of his contract with the club and United would want to sell him this season rather than lose him on a free deal later.

“I want to play more regularly. Last season, I didn’t play much — that’s my objective and my ambition. That’s why I spoke with the manager and also with the club about my future.

“I want to leave but we will see what happens because we don’t know,” the 29-year-old had said ahead of last season and looks like finally, he will get a move away from the club.