Reports: Barcelona finally reach agreement to sign Neymar from Paris Saint Germain

Barcelona and Real Madrid have been locked in a transfer battle for Neymar Jr during the past few weeks. Both European giants are keen on bringing the Brazilian back with them to Spain. However, it seems that the Blaugrana have won this race.

According to sports journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Barcelona have reached an agreement with Paris Saint Germain for the transfer of Neymar Jr. The deal will be finalized in the coming hours, state the report, before the Brazil international can complete his return to Spain.

Neymar left Barcelona two seasons ago to join Paris Saint Germain in a world-record deal – one which still stands to the day. However, the forward has failed to completely settle in Paris so far, despite putting in some good displays.

Midway through the summer window reports emerged that the Brazilian star wanted to return to Barcelona and play alongside Lionel Messi and Co, and it seems like he finally is about to get his wich.

Nevertheless, the details of the reported deal are unknown at the moment. Although previous rumours have indicated several ways in which Barcelona can dodge the Financial Fair Play and get the deal done.

If no other hurdle falls in the way of this deal, Neymar will become the Blaugrana’s fifth first-team signing of the season, joining Antoine Griezmann, Neto, Frenkie de Jong, and Junior Firpo.